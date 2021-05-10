LIVE BLOG: Severe storms with potential for hail pop up in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been in effect for most of Central Texas Sunday afternoon. It is expected to last until 10 p.m.

The KXAN First Warning Weather team is watching a storm cell in Mason County that may move south of the Austin metro area Sunday evening. The main threats to be on the lookout for will be large hail with a secondary threat being damaging winds. Most activity will come to an end before midnight.

The KXAN digital team compiled this live blog Sunday night to document the latest with the storms as it unfolded:

Advertisements

8:06 p.m. Sunday

Raynette Geistweidt shared this photo from near Enchanted Rock. It looks to be consistent with reports of hail measuring around half dollar-size on Sunday night.

Hail falling near Enchanted Rock on May 9. Photo: Raynette Geistweidt

8:02 p.m. Sunday

Leroy Wunderlich sent us this video from Crabapple Springs near Fredericksburg. Hail falling in the area appears to be the size of half dollars.

7:42 p.m. Sunday

KXAN Nabil Remadna sees a face in this cloud. What do you see?

7:30 p.m. Sunday

Clouds move across Mason County on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021 Photo: Kaye Hague/KXAN ReportIt

A storm that is capable of producing large hail is moving southwest through Mason County. Photo: Chris Forland/KXAN ReportIt

Storms move over Mason, Llano and San Saba counties Sunday night, May 9 (Photo: Garret Mathis)

7:18 p.m. Sunday

Advertisements

San Saba County is now under a severe storm warning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for San Saba County. Hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes are possible in severe storms. If you are near the storm, stay indoors. Tune to KXAN-TV now and click on https://t.co/EWxzNltI5A for more information. pic.twitter.com/hBIU3ETzGH — KXAN Weather (@KXAN_Weather) May 10, 2021

6:40 p.m. Sunday

Tennis ball-sized hail is being reported in this storm, which is currently in Mason County and moving southwest.

Author: Andrew Schnitker

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin