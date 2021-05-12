Pound to euro exchange rate: Sterling hits highest value as it has 'best day' this year

“This is as the market reacted positively to the weekend’s election results, and the perceived lower risks of a second Scottish independence referendum,” Michael continued.

“Today’s data calendar is quiet, hence attention will be on whether the quid can consolidate yesterday’s advance.”

The sterling has been steadily climbing against the euro since the election took place.

Advertisements

Speaking yesterday, the currency expert stated the pound started the week strong.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed