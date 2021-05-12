NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Pound to euro exchange rate: Sterling hits highest value as...

Travel

Pound to euro exchange rate: Sterling hits highest value as it has 'best day' this year

1 min

117views
102
15 shares, 102 points
Pound to euro exchange rate: Sterling hits highest value as it has 'best day' this year

“This is as the market reacted positively to the weekend’s election results, and the perceived lower risks of a second Scottish independence referendum,” Michael continued.

“Today’s data calendar is quiet, hence attention will be on whether the quid can consolidate yesterday’s advance.”

The sterling has been steadily climbing against the euro since the election took place.

Advertisements

Speaking yesterday, the currency expert stated the pound started the week strong.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

102
15 shares, 102 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in