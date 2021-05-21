BBC ‘failed to tell the truth’ about Diana interview says journalist – ‘Scandalous’

“And I give some credit to the BBC that they have made a Panorama tonight, by an excellent group of journalists, and they faced up to it.

“But they have to look at how it can be that they have failed to tell the truth for 25 years.”

She also called for an enquiry to be launched into how Mr Bashir became the Head of Religion and Ethics.

Prince William responded to the findings by making a scathing statement and stressing that the programme “should never be aired again”.