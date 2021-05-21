Furious Kim BANS Chinese medicines from hospitals after death of top aide

The man, in his 60s, had worked in the economic sector under Kim Jong Il, the father of the present leader.
The North Korean dictator reportedly expressed sadness over losing such a “talented official”, according to the Seoul based media outlet Daily NK.
At the same time, he ordered scientists to stop their test trials of Chinese Covid vaccines and to concentrate on producing a domestic one instead.
This is not the first time that the North Korean leader has acted unilaterally to ban things.
Western-style clothing such as ripped or skinny jeans, sloganed T-shirts and nose and lip piercings have also been forbidden.
Meanwhile, officials continue to crack down down on pop music following the success of South Korean K-pop bands such as BTS and Blackpink.
