Newslanes Community

Newslanes

France to introduce compulsory 1 week quarantine on British tourists ahead of summer trips

2 min

95views
95
14 shares, 95 points
France to introduce compulsory 1 week quarantine on British tourists ahead of summer trips
France has become the latest European country to introduce restrictions on UK tourists due to the spread of the Indian coronavirus variant. England’s chief medical officer, Prof Chris Witty, has said the variant is “more transmissible”, with the UK recording 3,424 cases of it last week.
It will see Britons subject to quarantine for one week as well as present negative COVID-19 tests. UK visitors to France must currently present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival, and complete a “declaration sur l’honneur” form which self-certifies they are not suffering from Covid-19 symptoms and that they have not been in contact with any confirmed cases in the two weeks prior to arrival.

Britons must then take another test on day seven, and are allowed to end self-isolation if it is negative.

Under the new rules coming into force from Monday, Britons must have a test 36 hours before arrival in France as well as isolating for seven days.

Advertisements

Countries including Brazil, India, Argentina and Turkey are also on France’s mandatory quarantine list. A French Government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal, said the decision was taken after Germany decided to impose quarantine on arrivals from the UK.

Rory Boland, Which? Travel Editor, said: “France’s decision to quarantine UK travellers in response to the Indian variant is a stark reminder of the unpredictability of international travel this year.

DON’T MISS:
Pound euro exchange rate plummets to ‘fresh two-month lows’ [EXPERT]
Spain holidays: When can I travel to Spain? [EXPLAINER]
Green list expanding ‘soon’ but what countries will be on green list? [COMMENT]

“People would have already been confused about what travel is safe and permitted due to the country’s status on the UK’s amber list, and this announcement will cause even more stress for those with an upcoming booking.

“Many will be surprised to find that changing entry requirements and mandatory quarantine at your destination won’t always trigger a refund, especially for flights. 

“This demonstrates just how important it is for anyone thinking about booking a trip in the next few months to do so with a holiday company that has the most flexible booking policies available, so they are protected against significant disruption to travel plans that can often occur at short notice.”

France is currently on the UK’s “amber” list, which means those returning from the country must self-isolate for a period of 10 days upon arrival back into the UK.

Travellers returning into the country must also take a COVID-19 test on or before day two as well as on or after day eight of the quarantine period.

However, despite countries allowing Britons to visit for leisure purposes, the Government warns against travel to “amber” list countries. 

Advertisements

Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously warned: “I think it’s very important for people to grasp what an ‘amber’ list country is: it is not somewhere where you should be going on holiday, let me be very clear about that.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) regularly updates its travel advice. 

It said: “The health situation in France remains severe. A national curfew is in place from 9pm to 6am, during which an attestation (self-certified document) is required to leave home.

“From May 19, some restrictions are being lifted in mainland France: bar, cafe and restaurant terraces can reopen, allowing groups of up to six people. 

“Wearing face masks in enclosed public spaces has been compulsory since July 20. This applies to those aged 11 and over.

“Local authorities in an increasing number of cities and regions (including Paris), have extended this to also include outdoor public spaces. Failure to comply with these restrictions may result in a fine.

“When you return, you must follow the rules for entering the UK.

“You are responsible for organising your own COVID-19 test, in line with UK Government testing requirements.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

95
14 shares, 95 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in