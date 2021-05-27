France to introduce compulsory 1 week quarantine on British tourists ahead of summer trips

Britons must then take another test on day seven, and are allowed to end self-isolation if it is negative.
Under the new rules coming into force from Monday, Britons must have a test 36 hours before arrival in France as well as isolating for seven days.
Countries including Brazil, India, Argentina and Turkey are also on France’s mandatory quarantine list. A French Government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal, said the decision was taken after Germany decided to impose quarantine on arrivals from the UK.
Rory Boland, Which? Travel Editor, said: “France’s decision to quarantine UK travellers in response to the Indian variant is a stark reminder of the unpredictability of international travel this year.
“Many will be surprised to find that changing entry requirements and mandatory quarantine at your destination won’t always trigger a refund, especially for flights.
“This demonstrates just how important it is for anyone thinking about booking a trip in the next few months to do so with a holiday company that has the most flexible booking policies available, so they are protected against significant disruption to travel plans that can often occur at short notice.”
France is currently on the UK’s “amber” list, which means those returning from the country must self-isolate for a period of 10 days upon arrival back into the UK.
However, despite countries allowing Britons to visit for leisure purposes, the Government warns against travel to “amber” list countries.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously warned: “I think it’s very important for people to grasp what an ‘amber’ list country is: it is not somewhere where you should be going on holiday, let me be very clear about that.”
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) regularly updates its travel advice.
“From May 19, some restrictions are being lifted in mainland France: bar, cafe and restaurant terraces can reopen, allowing groups of up to six people.
“Wearing face masks in enclosed public spaces has been compulsory since July 20. This applies to those aged 11 and over.
“Local authorities in an increasing number of cities and regions (including Paris), have extended this to also include outdoor public spaces. Failure to comply with these restrictions may result in a fine.
“When you return, you must follow the rules for entering the UK.
“You are responsible for organising your own COVID-19 test, in line with UK Government testing requirements.”
