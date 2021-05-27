France to introduce compulsory 1 week quarantine on British tourists ahead of summer trips

It will see Britons subject to quarantine for one week as well as present negative COVID-19 tests. UK visitors to France must currently present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival, and complete a “declaration sur l’honneur” form which self-certifies they are not suffering from Covid-19 symptoms and that they have not been in contact with any confirmed cases in the two weeks prior to arrival.

Britons must then take another test on day seven, and are allowed to end self-isolation if it is negative.

Under the new rules coming into force from Monday, Britons must have a test 36 hours before arrival in France as well as isolating for seven days.

Countries including Brazil, India, Argentina and Turkey are also on France’s mandatory quarantine list. A French Government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal, said the decision was taken after Germany decided to impose quarantine on arrivals from the UK.

Rory Boland, Which? Travel Editor, said: “France’s decision to quarantine UK travellers in response to the Indian variant is a stark reminder of the unpredictability of international travel this year.

