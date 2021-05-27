Lewis Hamilton backs Marcus Rashford after racist abuse – 'Must be held accountable'

Hamilton attended Black Lives Matter marches in London last year and pushed to make sure his new Mercedes contract for 2021 included the formation of a joint charitable foundation to promote greater diversity and inclusion.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Hamilton said he was proud he has been able to speak out against injustice: “For one of the very few people of colour within our sport, to be able to voice out your feelings and be open about experiences you’ve had, not be sure of the criticism or backlash that might come from that if it’s interpreted that way.

“And now we live in a space where we can be a lot more open about, and no one has the right to tell us to shut up anymore.

“I think that’s super empowering you know.”

