To be eligible for carer’s allowance initially, a person must provide 35 hours of care a week which can include helping with cooking, taking the person being cared for to a doctor’s appointment or helping with household tasks.

Claimants must also be aged 16 or over, have been living in England, Scotland or Wales for two of the previous three years and earn £128 or less per week after tax, National Insurance and expenses.

On top of this, claimants must not be in full-time education, studying for 21 hours a week or more to be subject to immigration control.

For those who are not eligible for carer’s allowance, it may be possible to apply for carer’s credit instead.

