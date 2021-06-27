Quantcast
Rylan Clark-Neal sparks concern with 7th week away from Radio 2 and social media silence

In addition to his radio absence, he also stepped down from presenting radio coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest on May 18.

He was due to host BBC Four’s coverage of the semi-finals with Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes, however radio DJ Sara Cox replaced him.

At the time, Scott told ITV’s Lorraine that Rylan wasn’t very well.

“Usually it would be me and lovely Rylan doing it but he’s not very well, not Covid, he’s just feeling under the weather so the brilliant Sara Cox is doing the first of the semi-finals,” he told the host.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

