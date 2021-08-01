Quantcast
19.5 C
United States of America
Sunday, August 1, 2021
type here...
Automotive

GreenFlag: Car breakdowns will increase as GreenFlag warns Staycations for drivers

By Newslanes Media
0
23

Must read

GreenFlag: Car breakdowns will increase as GreenFlag warns Staycations for drivers

GreenFlag isn’t the only breakdown service provider that has issued a warning about breakdowns in this summer.

According to the RAC, there is now a greater chance of “bumper-to bumper queues” as well as a spike in breakdowns after restrictions have been lifted.

- Advertisement -

Rod Dennis said: “This year, maybe more than ever before, the last thing anybody wants while on a well-earned vacation is a breakdown.

A sudden increase in road crashes can be caused by congestion, particularly in hot weather.

Publiated at Sun, 01 August 2021 20:51.32 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVentureBeat: “Nintendo dominated video game national TV Advertising for the First Half of 2021
Next articleLarry Emdur “negotiates seven-figure contracts” at Seven After saving The Chase
GreenFlag: Car breakdowns will increase as GreenFlag warns Staycations for drivers
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks