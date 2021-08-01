GreenFlag: Car breakdowns will increase as GreenFlag warns Staycations for drivers

GreenFlag isn’t the only breakdown service provider that has issued a warning about breakdowns in this summer.

According to the RAC, there is now a greater chance of “bumper-to bumper queues” as well as a spike in breakdowns after restrictions have been lifted.

- Advertisement -

Rod Dennis said: “This year, maybe more than ever before, the last thing anybody wants while on a well-earned vacation is a breakdown.

A sudden increase in road crashes can be caused by congestion, particularly in hot weather.

Publiated at Sun, 01 August 2021 20:51.32 +0000