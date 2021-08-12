Quantcast
By Newslanes Media
Catherine Zeta Jones shows off her amazing figure in stripe bikini for hula hooping video

Today’s Instagram post by Catherine Zeta Jones caused quite a stir. On a summer vacation, the 51-year old actress was seen dancing in a bikini while hula hooping.

The footage was captioned “I’m In a Twist!” by the mother-of-two. She shared it with her 3.8million followers.

The clip shows the star in a swimsuit swinging her hips to Let’s Twist again, a 1961 song.

The two-piece was black and white stripes, which showed off her amazing figure.

As she displayed her talents in the shade, the sun reflected off her toned body and lean legs.

Your way to keep fit is great: yoga, swimming and stretching. You are an inspiration! One fan commented alongside the video she posted to the photo-sharing website.

Catherine has just launched her first line of footwear and activewear for Casa Zeta-Jones.

The actress revealed yesterday her latest online project, in addition to the clothing line.

On Wednesday, she will play Morticia Addams on Tim Burton’s Netflix Series.

Publiated at Thu, 12 August 2021 13:38.58 +0000

