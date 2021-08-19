Virtual reality: How it can be used to train and recruit Staff

Many who have left the military can find it difficult to adjust to civilian life. __S.3__
Tristan Carson is a US Marine Veteran who recalls, “There’s loss of structure and a reduction of the things that kept daily activities together.” Your days in the military are prescribed for you. It’s clear what you will be doing.
A communication problem can compound the cultural shock often experienced when a person moves from civilian to military life.
Many employers, even those outside the military, are unable to understand the many acronyms that soldiers use in daily life. Veteran veterans might also have difficulty explaining how they can apply their experiences in non-military settings.
Virtual reality (VR) is a possible solution.
Virtual reality (VR) is a gimmick that enhances the enjoyment of video gaming at home. However, VR technology is being used in exciting new ways.
Carson took part in a pilot program to test a program called Artificial Intelligence Designed for Employment. This program was created by Onward to Opportunity (a university-funded career training program) for veterans and military families.
The Oculus Rift headset will be available at 19 US military bases. It allows soldiers to get briefed on the transition from regular to virtual life.
It also includes a “jargon analyzer”, which examines the speech patterns of its users to identify nervousness or hesitation.
It will show you how many military terms and jargon you have used. Bryan Radliff spent 31 years in the US Army and is now the CyberVets program manager, helping veterans learn IT skills.
He adds that “they need to be able to explain things clearly to a hiring manger so that there is no confusion.” The programme coordinators or transition specialists could then sit down with them to discuss their experiences and/or work on interviewing skills.
Virtual reality is being used to train and recruit workers in a variety of areas, including job interviews and complex mechanical processes.
They are a part of the growing global virtual reality market. Fortune Business Insights predicts that it will reach $57.55bn by 2027 (PS40.19bn). This is up from $3.1bn in 2019 (PS2.24bn).
Tom Symonds is the CEO of Immerse online training platform. He says that VR offers companies a variety of advantages, including the possibility to hold training sessions and complex assessments with their employees all over the world, rather than having to send them out to face-to-face sessions.
Mister Symonds says VR can also be more effective at keeping employees’ attention and focused, which is why VR is so popular.
He explains that “generally speaking, the best way to develop talent in an organization has been some type of classroom-based training and some sort of PowerPoint presentation.” I believe there’s a rising awareness of the possibility that technology can enhance this mix.
For example, Symonds cites Shell as an example of a multinational oil-and gas company that uses VR to assess and train its workforce. Some are located far offshore.
According to Brent Kedzierski (head of innovation and learning strategy at Shell), “Virtual reality is another method for teaching skills.”
Kedzierski says that learners can still use VR simulations when they aren’t in class to practice and strengthen their intellectual and behavioral skills. The “scenario-based simulation training exercises” can be used at higher levels without instructor support.
Although VR is not a new technology in training and recruitment, Kedzierski stated that it was used extensively during the pandemic travel bans.
It has been an advantage to be able familiarize new employees with the company from anywhere and anytime. We are able to provide a visual orientation for learners to the assets even when they do not have access to the control room, mess area or sleeping quarters.
Industry insiders caution that VR technology has its limitations.
VirtualSpeech’s co-founder Sophie Thompson is the chief operating officer. The company’s UK-based VR education platform focuses on interview techniques, public speaking, and sales. However, Thompson says “user habits are just not there yet”.
Thompson says it’s a big leap from looking at your phone or computer and being able to observe the digital world to becoming an active part of the virtual world.
She adds that people aren’t used putting on headsets and being completely submerged and transported to other places or experiences. Some feel unsafe doing this. As the headsets get more advanced, this is changing.
Kevin Cornish is the CEO of Moth + Flame. He said that once people have adopted this training it will be difficult to return to computer-based training.
He says, “This training is so engaging and immersive that many companies will be adding it to their existing solutions for training.”
Cornish also said that VR is a promising future for work. He pointed out that VR headsets are more popular with younger workers.
He says, “As these generation move into leadership and management positions that will likely accelerate adoption of the technology,” he said.
Tom Symonds from Immerse says that VR’s future growth will come from companies using the technology to manage employees’ mental and physical health.
Immerse already has partnered up with Solas VR, a meditation app that aims to improve mental well-being and increase brain productivity. There are 360-degree videos that feature idyllic Irish scenes, and breathing exercises.
He says, “The technology can transport you to another place, take away your work stress and set you up in an environment that helps you be calm.” This is a great use of technology.
Symonds says, “Its greatest quality is its ability to focus your attention on something 100%.” The headset will help you focus once you’re in it.
