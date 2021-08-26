McIlroy and Rahm lead the BMW Championship

img alt=”An overview of all the action at Caves Valley Golf Club in Baltimore, Maryland’s opening round of PGA Tour’s BMW Championship. class=”roadblock__image” src=”https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/r2xSdW.jpg”/>







A look back at the best of the action from the opening round of the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club near Baltimore, Maryland.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights from Caves Valley Golf Club, Maryland.

After a disappointing opening round of the BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy is tied with Jon Rahm for first place.

To join Sam Burns and Sergio Garcia at the top, the European Ryder Cup team carded eight under 64s at Caves Valley Golf Club, Baltimore, Maryland.

Abraham Ancer is tied-fifth behind Patrick Cantlay. Cantlay made six birdies over seven holes on his back nine. Tony Finau, FedExCup leader, sits in large group with five players under.

McIlroy was able to make a birdie from a short distance at the first hole, but then missed a par-five and missed a six-footer. He converted at 12 feet and made a birdie of two putt at the driveable fifth.

McIlroy was able to make a birdie from a short distance at the first hole, but then missed a par-five and missed a six-footer. He converted at 12 feet and made a birdie of two putt at the driveable fifth.

To close out the front-nine 32, the four-time major champion hit a 30-footer on the seventh. He then picked up more shots at the 10th & 12th. Then, he lost three of his leads with a par at the par-3.

McIlroy shot a 10 foot birdie on the 15th. He then holed at the same distance to eagle the following day. After an amazing three-wood, McIlroy's approach into the par-5 16th was a remarkable three-wood, and two pars rounded out a flawless back nine.

McIlroy shot a 10 foot birdie on the 15th. He then holed at the same distance to eagle the following day. After an amazing three-wood, McIlroy’s approach into the par-5 16th was a remarkable three-wood, and two pars rounded out a flawless back nine.

Rahm was unable to make an 8-foot birdie attempt at the first, but made a 2-putt gain at par-five the next. He then followed up three consecutive birdies at the fourth with a roll in a 10-footer at eighth to complete 31.

World No 1 Jon Rahm reflects on making a bogey-free start to the BMW Championship and explains why it is too early to think about potential FedExCup victory Jon Rahm, World No. 1, reflects upon his bogey-free start at the BMW Championship. He also explains why it’s too soon to consider a FedExCup win

To make it a perfect start, Rahm tapped in from 15 feet and shot a birdie of 35 feet at the 12th.

Burns was the first to set the clubhouse goal after making 64 pars. Four birdies on a stretch of six holes from Burns and four consecutive gains starting at the eleventh took the American to No. 1 in the leaderboard.

Sam Burns began the FedExCup Standings Week 12th

Finau sits in third place in group three despite having dropped three shots on his back nine. Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are among those in tie-seventh.

Phil Mickelson started the FedExCup week at 70th. He joined Justin Thomas, Bryson Delhambeau and Paul Casey with a four under 68. Shane Lowry and Jordan Spieth both opened the round with opening-round scores of 71s.

You can watch the BMW Championship live every day on Sky Sports. The live coverage will continue Friday via Sky Sports Golf’s red button. They also have coverage of the Featured Groups starting at 3 p.m.