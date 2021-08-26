McIlroy and Rahm lead the BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm set the pace at Caves Valley Golf Club on eight under; Sergio Garcia is one behind and FedExCup leader Tony Finau, three behind. You can watch the action live on Sky Sports Golf throughout the week.
After a disappointing opening round of the BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy is tied with Jon Rahm for first place.
To join Sam Burns and Sergio Garcia at the top, the European Ryder Cup team carded eight under 64s at Caves Valley Golf Club, Baltimore, Maryland.
Abraham Ancer is tied-fifth behind Patrick Cantlay. Cantlay made six birdies over seven holes on his back nine. Tony Finau, FedExCup leader, sits in large group with five players under.
McIlroy was able to make a birdie from a short distance at the first hole, but then missed a par-five and missed a six-footer. He converted at 12 feet and made a birdie of two putt at the driveable fifth.
To close out the front-nine 32, the four-time major champion hit a 30-footer on the seventh. He then picked up more shots at the 10th & 12th. Then, he lost three of his leads with a par at the par-3.
McIlroy shot a 10 foot birdie on the 15th. He then holed at the same distance to eagle the following day. After an amazing three-wood, McIlroy’s approach into the par-5 16th was a remarkable three-wood, and two pars rounded out a flawless back nine.
Rahm was unable to make an 8-foot birdie attempt at the first, but made a 2-putt gain at par-five the next. He then followed up three consecutive birdies at the fourth with a roll in a 10-footer at eighth to complete 31.
To make it a perfect start, Rahm tapped in from 15 feet and shot a birdie of 35 feet at the 12th.
Burns was the first to set the clubhouse goal after making 64 pars. Four birdies on a stretch of six holes from Burns and four consecutive gains starting at the eleventh took the American to No. 1 in the leaderboard.
Finau sits in third place in group three despite having dropped three shots on his back nine. Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are among those in tie-seventh.
Phil Mickelson started the FedExCup week at 70th. He joined Justin Thomas, Bryson Delhambeau and Paul Casey with a four under 68. Shane Lowry and Jordan Spieth both opened the round with opening-round scores of 71s.
