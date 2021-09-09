NIS America announces NIS Classics Vol. 2

NIS America is busy working on its next installment of NIS Classics. Prinny Presents – NIS Classics Volume 2 has just been released. Two action-packed RPGs are included in the package: ZHP. Unlosing Ranger Vs Darkdeath Evilman, and Makai Kingdom. The company uploaded the first trailer, which showcases both the games from Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2. You can check them all down below, as usual.

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume. 2 are two exciting RPGs making their debuts after a decade. You can build your ideal hero in ZHP: Darkdeath Evilman VS Unlosing Ranger, or customize-build one to help save the day. Then, dominate the battlefield with the book, or AS a book, in Makai Kingdom. The double dose of NIS goodness will be available Spring 2022 on Nintendo Switch and Windows PC! NIS America

- Advertisement -

Publited at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 09.07:31 +0000