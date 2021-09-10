U.S. doubles penalties for maskless travelers Planes

Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which is increasing fines by doubling penalties for those who do not wear masks effective Friday, said that repeat offenders may face up to $3,000.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden directed the increased fines in order to ensure that “masking requirements” remain on other transportation modes as COVID-19 is being fought.

TSA stated that the new penalties will be $500-$1,000 for the first offense and $1,000-$3,000 to the second.

Biden stated to reporters that the TSA would double fine travelers who refuse to cover their faces. Be prepared to pay if you violate the rules. Respect is a virtue.

He was critical of the hostility shown to flight attendants by passengers and other people for not enforcing their mask requirements.

It’s wrong. “It’s ugly,” Biden stated.

TSA increased the requirement that travelers wear masks at airports, train stations, and on planes through January 18 in order to reduce COVID-19 risk. These regulations were set to expire September 13.

David Pekoske, TSA Administrator, stated that “by increasing the penalties we aim to strengthen the importance of voluntary compliance.”

TSA reported that over 4,000 incidents involving face masks have been reported by operators across the network. Nearly 4,000 warning letters have been sent so far and 126 cases have been referred to civil penalties.

TSA stated in January that the $250 fee for first time incidents would be charged to those who don’t wear masks.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued much higher fines for not wearing masks on airplanes and for other disruptive behavior.

FAA proposed penalties exceeding $1,000,000, which includes $9,000 for wearing masks while flying.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Dan Grebler

David Shepardson, Reuters writer. This article has been legally licensed by the Industry Dive publisher system. Please direct all licensing questions to [email protected]