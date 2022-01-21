Standard edition also available.

Originally released on the Sega Dreamcast back in 2013, Sturmwind EX has since seen a digital release on the Switch eShop – and now, thanks to publisher Pix’n Love, it’s getting a physical version that comes with loads of goodies.

The limited edition – of which only 2000 copies will be made – comes in a special ‘steelbook’ case and includes an art book, lithographs and a numbered certificate. It costs 59.90 € / $ 59.85 | £43.08. A ‘standard’ version is also on offer, and that costs 34.90 € / $ 41.87 / £30.13.

