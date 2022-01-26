Random: This Weird Mario Kart Meme Is Supposed To Combat COVID

F-Zero transmission rates.

We used to imagine that the future was a magical, sparkly place, full of flying cars and food replicators. It turns out that the future is really just a place where social media managers make confusing memes about a global pandemic. How boring.

The report from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, which is what they’re trying to get people to read, states that only 35% of Americans who are eligible for a vaccine booster have actually got it, and they’re trying to increase that statistic. “Boosting helps us reduce our risk of transmitting to others,” says the report, noting that children, seniors, and immunocompromised people in particular can benefit from reduced transmission rates.

Read the full article on nintendolife.com

All copyrights for this article are reserved to Nintendo Life | Latest News