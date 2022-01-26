Gaming

Random: This Weird Mario Kart Meme Is Supposed To Combat COVID

By Newslanes Media
0 22

F-Zero transmission rates.

We used to imagine that the future was a magical, sparkly place, full of flying cars and food replicators. It turns out that the future is really just a place where social media managers make confusing memes about a global pandemic. How boring.

The report from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, which is what they’re trying to get people to read, states that only 35% of Americans who are eligible for a vaccine booster have actually got it, and they’re trying to increase that statistic. “Boosting helps us reduce our risk of transmitting to others,” says the report, noting that children, seniors, and immunocompromised people in particular can benefit from reduced transmission rates.

Read the full article on nintendolife.com

All copyrights for this article are reserved to Nintendo Life | Latest News

Newslanes Media 39240 posts 0 comments

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More