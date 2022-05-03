When you think of a streaming service, the first one that comes to mind is Netflix. The company really started the trend of streaming and brought on the format of binge-watching and shorter seasons with longer episodes.

It’s shaped what the television and streaming landscape looks like now. One of its biggest stand outs is that it has no ads and commercials to interrupt your viewing pleasure.

A report recently released by Netflix shows that the company has lost 200,000 subscribers in Quarter 1. It expects to lose another two million in the second quarter. Why is this happening? There are multiple reasons, and one of them could be the subscription fee. Well the streaming giant has a solution for that.

Is Netflix adding commercials?

Netflix is changing the way it operates and plans to roll out ads on its platform in the next year or two. But this won’t be imposed on everyone (thankfully!). The streaming service is offering a cheaper plan for those willing to sit through commercials. We still don’t know what the price for this tier is going to be.

I think this move would have made people angry if Netflix was going to include ads across the whole platform. But this is an option for those who don’t want to pay too much. And I can’t blame them. There’s so many streamers to keep up with, and Netflix has gotten more expensive compared to some of its competitors.

If it’s hoping to bring back subscribers, this is actually a good idea. Advertising companies have been wanting to get their ads on Netflix for years, and now they’re getting what they want. But since it’s not an option that’s forced on everyone and they won’t be able to track our information, then I think this isn’t a bad idea. It’s obvious even its big shows haven’t been able to keep the subscribers tuned in. So the streaming giant has had to switch gears in hopes of getting that number back up.

What do you think about Netflix adding commercials? Do you think it’s a good idea? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!