Daniel Radcliffe vs. ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic: Who Has the Higher Net Worth?

Most of the movie-going world knows Daniel Radcliffe because of the Harry Potter franchise. And for good reason. It was a worldwide phenomenon that successfully brought a beloved book series to the screen. With his fame secured, Radcliffe’s post-Potter career has seen him choose some eclectic characters and projects, which was his plan all along. Some might call his choice of roles weird. That is just an opinion. Or was just an opinion. Radcliffe will play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story biopic movie. But who has the higher net worth — Radcliffe or Weird Al?
Radcliffe’s role as Weird Al Yankovic has been years in the making
Radcliffe made his name playing Harry Potter. In turn, Potter paved the way for him to play Weird Al. That’s Radcliffe’s story, at least.
Aside from the 1985 mockumentary The Compleat Al (a play on The Beatles’ film The Compleat Beatles), fans have never had a movie that came close to being a ‘Weird Al’ biopic.
That will change when Weird: The Al Yankovic Story lands in 2022.
Radcliffe, of course, stars. Yankovic serves as a producer for the movie, and he co-wrote the screenplay alongside director Eric Appel. Evan Rachel Wood (as Madonna), Julianne Nicholson (Mary Yankovic), and Rainn Wilson (Dr. Demento) star opposite Radcliffe’s Weird Al. Funny or Die, The Roku Channel, and Tango Entertainment are the production companies, according to IMDb.
Both Radcliffe and Weird Al figure to see their net worths go up a notch when the movie hits the screen.
