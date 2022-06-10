Blue Bloods blunder: Key Erin and Danny scene had glaring crew equipment in shot

After a teacher noticed her young student, Malik Nejair was wincing in pain, her phone call to the emergency services was the beginning of a complicated case.

While the child was being treated in the hospital, police became involved after it was revealed Malik was being abused at home.

However, Danny discovered there was nothing he could do as the child’s father had diplomatic immunity, which meant he could never be tried for a crime in the US.

Even after Frank tried to step in to help Malik, he was visited by an official and warned to steer clear.