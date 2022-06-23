Mick Jagger sets trend as his model sister in law rocks his famous frock

The then-22 year-old was near the front of the 1969 concert, which came two days after the death of Stones star Brian Jones in a swimming pool and saw Mick release doves into the air. Just days later she posed in a purple version of the same outfit for a front-page photoshoot and news story which promoted a spin-off £90s version of the dress from fashion firm Shelana.

The Daily Express article – with the headline “Girls…you too can be as beautiful as Mick Jagger” – told how girls were “bowled over” by the singer’s “breathtaking” outfit, alongside Kari-Ann’s picture.

“It was fun wearing that dress, I was trying to do a Mick pose and pout,” she laughs.

“Harry Styles has since worn a dress and jewellery, but Mick came first. He did that a long time ago and Mick’s outfits are always fantastic.

It was a surprise to see him wearing a dress like that but he was always way ahead.” Incredibly, Kari-Ann went on to marry Mick’s younger brother Chris, also a musician, despite not knowing him at the time of the concert.

“It’s just so ironic that in the end, I have been with Mick’s brother for goodness knows how many years now,” Kari-Ann says.

“Chris didn’t know me at the time – in fact, I didn’t know that Mick had a brother. I did know Mick, we had dinner together. In those days, the pop stars and all the models used to hang out in the same restaurants. It was a much smaller little group then.”