Biden to award Medal of Honor to 4 Vietnam War vets who went “above and beyond call of duty”


President Biden will award the Medal of Honor to four U.S. Army veterans who fought during the Vietnam War more than 50 years ago, the White House said on Monday.

Why it matters: The Medal of Honor is the country’s highest level of recognition for soldiers who go “above and beyond the call of duty,” per the White House.

Details: The recipients of the award include Spec. 5th Class Dwight Birdwell, who led soldiers through a bloody battle, and Maj. John J. Duffy, who fought off an attack at a firebase.

  • Spec. 5th Class Dennis M. Fujii, who directed airstrikes while under attack, and Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, who cleared a trench of enemies using a grenade and rifle, will also receive the award.
  • Kaneshiro will be given the award posthumously.

What they’re saying: “Frankly, it’s a bit overwhelming,” Birdwell told the Washington Post.

