‘Just wait and see’ Zelensky’s heroes smash Putin offensive in Kharkiv





Russia’s advancing efforts were folded by Ukraine at Dementiyivka and Pytomnyk in the Kharkiv region, reported researcher Michael MacKay. He added in a post on Twitter that in the southwest of occupied Donetsk, a number of offences were contained.

Russia’s efforts in this area are in their “infancy”, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala explained that “near Marinka, Ukrainian soldiers again suppressed the enemy’s attempt to advance in its infancy”. Reports suggest that Kharkiv has experienced some of the worst Russian shelling to date in recent weeks. But intelligence officials insist Moscow can only keep up such levels of offence for so long.

Russian forces are burning through artillery at a rapid pace and could soon find its combat capabilities exhausted, according to the Washington Post. One Western official talk the paper that it is only a matter of time until the advances being made by Russia will "become unsustainable". They said this was "in light of the costs", adding that Moscow "will need a significant pause to regenerate capability". Putin's forces were dealt another blow today when Ukrainian forces, using artillery, set fire to an ammunition depot in the Luhansk region, according to early reports.

Mr MacKay noted that Ukrainian officials are quiet about their efforts to retake Kherson. This was the first major city to be taken by Russia in its “special military operation”. One source did, however, note: “Ukrainian aircraft struck several successful air strikes on enemy clusters.”

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defence Ministry’s shadowy Main Directorate of Intelligence, also hinted that plans are in the making to regain lost land. He told Reuters: “From August we should expect visible results of military activity from Ukraine. “Just wait a bit and we’ll see what it brings.”