Sydney, Jul 8 (IANS): New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese met in Sydney on Friday for their first annual Australia New Zealand Leaders Meeting.

The meeting aimed to “further cement the close renewed relationship between Australia and New Zealand”, Xinhua news agency quoted Ardern as saying in a statement.

The Prime Ministers discussed cooperation and engagement in the Pacific region, climate change and the responsibility of countries to commit to ambitious climate change action among others.

Ahead of the meeting, Albanese said in a tweet that he and Ardern would discuss “opportunities for our countries to grow and improve living standards”.

“We live in the most dynamic region in the world. The possibilities are boundless,” he added.

The two leaders met informally in Australia in June shortly after Albanese won the election.