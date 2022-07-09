Princess Anne sparked Palace renovation after ‘lump of stone’ nearly took her out

Buckingham Palace is a major tourist attraction and has been the London home of Britain’s monarchs since 1837. Speaking on the latest episode of Royal Beat, The Sun’s former royal editor Duncan Larcombe discussed how a “lump of stone” had previously fallen off of the palace and had “nearly landed on Princess Anne”, sparking the need for a renovation.

Mr Larcombe said: “I remember covering the royal finances a few years ago when they actually revealed that a lump of stone had fallen off Buckingham Palace and nearly landed on Princess Anne.

“So obviously it’s in need of renovation.”

He added: “[and] that’s going to be expensive”.

Regarding the ongoing debate as to whether the Royal Family is “value for money”, Mr Larcombe said: “Sixty-four percent of the British public effectively think the royals are good value for money.

