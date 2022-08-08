China-Taiwan LIVE: Do something NOW! Biden told to act as fresh military drills launched

Tensions are mounting between China and Taiwan as a “cat and mouse” game begins with warships going head to head in the Taiwan Strait.

A source told Reuters that some Chinese warships crossed the Taiwan Strait median line – an unofficial buffer that separates the two sides.

In a game of “cat and mouse” the Taiwanese side monitored Chinese ships as they “pressed” the line, in an effort to deny them the chance to cross.

In a press release, Taiwan’s defence ministry said China was using ships, aircraft and drones to simulate attacks on the island, adding it had dispatched aircraft to respond “appropriately”.

Taiwan added its land-based anti-ship missiles and its US-made Patriot surface-to-air-missiles were on standby.