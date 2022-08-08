Iceland offers struggling shoppers £30 lifeline as cost of living bites





The discount supermarket has joined forces with The Rothesay Foundation to launch the Summer Cheer campaign, which runs until September 16. The introduction of the new scheme comes after Iceland launched a weekly over 60s discount across all of its stores in May, which allows shoppers to receive a 10% discount every Tuesday.

Now, as part of its new scheme, pension-age customers who are living independently or with a carer, and rely solely on state pension and benefits, will receive a £30 voucher for food and other essentials. In addition to the vouchers, the campaign will also provide copies of Age UK’s financial advice information guide. Residents who qualify for the Summer Cheer scheme can use their £30 voucher in conjunction with the Tuesday discount in order to help their money go further, the Liverpool Echo reports. Though the campaign has been rolled out nationwide, not every town or city will have a local Iceland store taking part in the scheme.

The campaign is running across 17 areas nationwide, with locations identified as the places where there are some of the highest numbers of pensioners living in material deprivation in the country. Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland Foods, said: “Since the launch of the partnership last Christmas, the cost of living crisis has taken hold of the UK, and now more than ever, people are struggling to access the food they need. No one should ever have to worry about how they are going to eat or drink, and we hope that the support we can offer across the UK will help pensioners access and enjoy a worry-free meal during this time.” The partnership between Iceland and Rothesay was launched following research by Age UK, which shows that 1.7million pensioners were living in poverty in 2020/2021. This equates to 15 per cent of all pensioners.

More than 770,000 pensioner households (single people or couples) are also missing out on Pension Credit payments, worth around £1.5 billion every year. Pension Credit not only gives older people extra cash, but – once claimed – it can also unlock other financial help towards the cost of living; such as a free TV licence, free NHS dental treatment and help towards energy costs. With the cost-of-living crisis now upon us, the Rothesay Foundation and Iceland are also working with Age UK to highlight ways that older people can claim all of the benefits and support they are entitled to, in order to help them cope financially in these difficult times. Addy Loudiadis, of the Rothesay Foundation, said: “We hope our vouchers will provide a small amount of relief to the growing number of older people living in real financial difficulty in the UK. Going forward, we are committed to working with brilliant partners like Iceland and Age UK to help as many pensioners as possible get access to their full benefit allowances.”