Florida couple spending summer volunteering in Wisconsin state parks


In December and March, Heidi Wasson and Nancy Gilliom were in the Florida Keys, volunteering at parks about 400 miles south of their home in Jacksonville Beach.  

This August, they’re volunteering on an entirely different island — Madeline, off the northern tip of Wisconsin in Lake Superior.  

The retired couple are working as camp hosts at Big Bay State Park, the fifth park they’ve volunteered at this summer, doing everything from cleaning fire pits and campsites to organizing a storage closet in a nature center.  

Heidi Wasson, left, and Nancy Gilliom stand along the shore of Lake Superior at Madeline Island's Big Bay State Park where they were working as camp hosts.

“We really take pride in the state parks and love giving back to the parks and playing in the parks,” Gilliom said.  

Wisconsin’s state parks depend on that giving back now more than ever, as the COVID pandemic pushed more people outside and park staff levels haven’t grown with the increased crowds.

In a normal year, about 6,000 volunteers contribute more than 130,000 hours of service to the park system — the equivalency of 63 full-time staff, according to Janet Hutchens, the friends groups and volunteer services coordinator for the DNR. 





