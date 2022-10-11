Scarlett Johansson admits feeling ‘hypersexualized’ had impact on care

“I felt like it was over kind of…like that’s the kind of career you’ve had, these are the kind of roles played, and I was like, this is it.

“So it was scary at that time. In a weird way, I was like, ‘Is this it?’ And I attributed it to the fact that people thought I was much, much older than I was.”

She went on to express that she felt like actresses aren’t pigeonholed in the same way anymore, especially as she felt she was when she was younger.

“Now, I see younger actors that are in their 20s. It feels like they’re allowed to be all these different things.