Vienna animal haven will take in any animal in need

Vienna residents Rita and Barry Altman began their five-decade relationship in high school when they met through a youth group event. Their relationship has always included a third–an animal.

“We’ve had situations where we had one dog… Mostly we’ve had two or three,” Rita said. “Or four,” Barry chimed in.

Rita got her first dog at 13. “It was the most incredible experience and we’ve had animals in our life ever since,” Rita said.

Barry got an engineering degree from the University of Connecticut and Rita finished out at the University of Bridgeport with a degree in sociology. “Six months after I graduated, we got married and it has been nothing but bliss,” Barry said.

The only time they went without animals was when Barry’s job out of college involved frequent travel; although, that didn’t last long. “Of course, three months later we had our first dog,” he said.

They moved to California in 1980 and immediately gravitated towards the shelters. They searched their local animal shelter with their two daughters for a dog. Rita asked their staff which of the dogs had been there the longest–and so they had their dog Licorice.

She was reserved but, “As soon as she got in the car with the kids,” Barry said, she was a different dog. “She realized she had her freedom, and she became the most gregarious, open, wonderful dog in the whole world,” Rita added.

Rita also approached the animal shelter to volunteer but they didn’t have a volunteer program. In 1995 she started volunteering at the Irvine Animal Care Center. “I put in a lot of hours a week walking [and] socializing dogs,” she said.

Consistently taking animals in and volunteering over the years, they’ve rescued dogs, cats, a hamster in one instance, and a parakeet for a while per their daughters’ request.

They moved to Vienna in 2002 and Rita started volunteering with a few women for the Fairfax County Animal Shelter (FCAS) when they launched their volunteer program in 2004.

“We started volunteering on Mondays and we called ourselves the Monday group. That’s how the program started. It has become a huge success now,” Rita said. “It’s a wonderful shelter and in order to be wonderful they need a lot of staff and volunteers to make it work.”

“If you walked around the shelter, it would be unusual for there to be less than four or five volunteers at any given time,” Barry added.

Rita became a general board member with Friends of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter (FFCAS) in 2011 and quickly assumed her current position as vice president. Barry joined her after he retired and now volunteers a few afternoons each week in customer service.

The nonprofit FFCAS raises funds to support the animal shelter with parasite prevention, spay/neuter, leashes, collars, tags, and more. “We have never turned an animal down. Any request that we get through the shelter goes through,” Rita said.

The Altmans continue their support of shelters by fostering too. Rita helps with animal transports for Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, and they’ve been fostering with FCAS for the last few years. “If we can foster, that’s making room in the shelter for another animal,” Rita said. “It’s a brilliant idea and we wanted to be part of it.”

Their daughters both live in Arlington and foster as well. They got Rita and Barry involved in fostering with other organizations whenever FCAS didn’t have the need.

“I think all [the animals] really want is food, love, shelter, respect, and attention,” Rita said. Whether it’s a shy cat or a nervous mutt, they accommodate what each animal needs and give them the space to emerge from their shell happier and healthier.

Between transports, help at the shelter, or fostering, “You spend just an hour with these guys, and you know you’ve helped them find their forever home and you realize if you weren’t doing this they’d be put down,” Barry said.

They continue to work to support local shelters and organizations, educate people on the importance of spaying/neutering, dispel myths of aggressive breeds, and welcome any animals in need.

The only failure the Altmans know is foster fails, when they’ve adopted animals that they were fostering–like their two dogs now, Nia and Tessie. They had Tessie as she was recovering from knee surgery. When she was well enough, they were resolute–“She can’t go back, she’s staying here,” said Barry with a chuckle.

Visit https://ffcas.org/ to learn more.