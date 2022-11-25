George Harrison Hated THIS The Beatles Song — Here’s Why

George Harrison, despite The Beatles’ success, hated one of the band’s songs.

Throughout its decade-old of career, The Beatles released a total of 12 albums and sold millions of copies of it. The albums contained the band’s hit songs that swooned in people’s hearts all over the globe.

However, one track did not impress Harrison.

The song in question was “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” for its “Abbey Road” album, which was led by Paul McCartney. Harrison and the other The Beatles members said that, despite being one of their biggest hits, they did not love the track at all.

“Sometimes Paul would make us do these really fruity songs,” he recalled. “I mean, my God, Maxwell’s Silver Hammer was so fruity,” he said, as quoted by Express. “After a while, we did a good job on it. But when Paul got an idea or an arrangement in his head…”



Even Lennon recalled feeling infuriated as McCartney made them record the song several times. According to the late member, they also spent more money on that track than any of the other songs in the whole album.

Still, McCartney said it was the best radio play he ever made in his life since it was “a sensation.”

George Harrison Wanted To Quit The Beatles Before Split

In similar news, Harrison once wanted to quit The Beatles due to a worrying reason. He started thinking about it after Lennon held a press conference in the Philippines where he proclaimed that The Beatles was “bigger and more popular than Jesus.”

Christians all over the globe were left enraged by his statement. Harrison, on the other hand, started fearing that they might get murdered because of what Lennon said.

According to David Acomba, who filmed Harrison’s 1974 solo tour, Harrison constantly felt worried about being shot to death since the press conference happened.

His fears worsened when The Beatles was tapped to perform at the LA Dodger Stadium on Aug. 28, 1966. When they got to the venue, the crowd rushed to the field to reach them on stage.

Harrison screamed at his security and asked them what was happening. The next day, he declared he was not “a Beatle anymore.”

“The Beatles made him unhappy with the constant arguments. They were vicious to each other. That was really upsetting, and even more so for him because he had this new spiritual avenue,” his wife, Patti Boyd, said.

