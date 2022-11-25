“The team that has my eye is definitely Djokovic and the Falcons” – Nick Kyrgios hopes to make a mark at World Tennis League in Dubai

Nick Kyrgios wrapped up his 2022 season following his 2022 ATP Finals group stage exit. The 27-year-old will next be in action in a couple of exhibition tournaments in December ahead of his 2023 campaign.

The World Tennis League (WTL) is one event that the Australian is set to take part in. It is set to commence on December 19 in Dubai.

Kyrgios is part of Team Eagles, alongside WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia, Canadian Bianca Adreescu, Rohan Bopanna, and Andreas Seppi.

The 27-year-old posted a video on social media on Friday to share his excitement about the same.

“I cannot wait to be part of the WTL. The team that has my eye is definitely Novak and the Falcons. I can’t wait to come against them and I can guarantee an Eagles win. But for now, all tie,” he expressed.

The Citi Open champion expressed his excitement at taking part in a team event and hoped to emerge victorious at the tournament.

“I thrive and have so much fun in a team environment. Can’t wait to meet my team and see if we can accomplish during the week,” Kyrgios asserted.

The World No. 22 acknowledged the importance of an exhibition tournament like the WTL and how much the fans benefit from it, saying:

“An event like this for the fans is so important. We have fan interactions, the ability to see female and male athletes come together and achieve something, is really really cool.”

“You know I gotta get the bag” – Nick Kyrgios hopes to win big in exhibition tournaments in Saudi Arabia and Dubai