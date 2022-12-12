‘Best’ type of product for a ‘healthy ageless look’ – ‘gorgeous

Laura explained: “Many people make the mistake of not using the correct product and instead of accentuating your features all that you end up with is a T-zone that looks overly shiny and oily.

“To ensure you shine and highlight the right places use a good product such as Mac Block Powder or Laura Mercier translucent powder.”

Parts of the face that could benefit from some highlighter include the cheekbones, temples, brow bone, cupid’s bow and the bridge of the nose.

Another tip Laura provided for ageless beauty was to invest in a good suncream.