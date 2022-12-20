Serena Williams backed to ‘play tennis one more time’ by former

Ever since Serena Williams announced her retirement earlier this year, the world has been wondering whether she will make a surprise U-turn on her decision.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion played her final match at the 2022 US Open and delivered a tear-jerking farewell to the sport.

However, many fans and professionals alike believe she could be inclined to make a comeback, and Tommy Haas is one of the latest to agree with this.

Will Serena Williams return to tennis?

The talks surrounding a Williams return have not come from nowhere.

The 41-year-old herself has dropped a few hints since stepping away from the court, including an Instagram photo of a tennis racquet while stating she was feeling “a little bored.”

Williams even admitted if she felt the urge to come back to tennis, she “definitely” could make it happen.

She also teased fans by referencing NFL legend Tom Brady’s return from retirement during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Tom Brady started an amazing trend. That’s what I want to say,” the former world number one joked.

Only Williams can decide whether she wants to reopen the tennis chapter of her life but until a firm answer is given, talks will continue to swirl over a potential comeback.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 28: Serena Williams of the United States poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the 2017 Women’s Singles Australian Open Championship at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

What did Tommy Haas say?

Haas, who reached a career high of world number two in the ATP rankings, gave his thoughts on the idea of Williams coming out of retirement.

“Serena had an incredible, long and strong career,” he said on an episode of Eurosport Germany’s tennis podcast Das Gelbe vom Ball (h/t Tennis365).

“But I have the feeling that she is going to come back and say, ‘I’m going to play one more time.’

“She came so close to playing really well again and going far, so I think deep down it really annoys her. She might really be thinking about whether she wants to try again. I may be wrong because I’m not that close [to her].”

Indeed, Williams came agonisingly close to matching Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles but the achievement was never to be.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Serena Williams of United States plays a forehand against Harmony Tan of France during their Women’s Singles First Round Match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

During the last four years of her career, Williams had four huge opportunities to notch the record-equalling 24th major title.

She reached the final of Wimbledon and the US Open in both 2018 and 2019 but fell just short of the mark on each occasion.

Haas believes it all comes down to whether Williams can find it in herself to face this kind of pressure again after closing the book on an historic, trailblazing career.

“It will mostly depend on how it looks mentally, how she feels physically and whether she has the desire to torture herself like that again after achieving so much.”

