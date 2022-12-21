Tory MP Suggests Ironing Old Wrapping Paper For A ‘Green

A Tory MP has just suggested ironing your old wrapping paper to reduce waste and have a “Green Christmas”.

Rebecca Pow, MP for Taunton Deane and an environment minister, shared a video of herself ironing old wrapping paper for this year’s presents.

In the clip, she says: “One does not want any risk of fire, but it really does work.

“And A, saves a lot of money but also saves an awful lot of waste.”

Pow shared a second tip a few hours later – turning old Christmas cards into labels for this year’s presents.

These are just two of many suggestions on the government’s list of “ways to waste not this Christmas” shared by the Environment Agency.

Others include reusable advent calendars, sending recycled Christmas cards, homemade wreaths, buying Christmas trees from certified Grown in Britain suppliers, using LED Christmas lights, homemade decorations, reusable shopping bags and homemade gifts.

Preloved toys, eco-friendly presents, using fabric bows, wearing second-hand clothing for Christmas and not flushing make-up wipes down the toilet feature on the list of 24 suggestions too.

It also recommends: “Where possible try and use public transport when visiting family and friends this year.

“If this is not possible, try and car share. This will help reduce emissions, wear and tear on the vehicle but will also save you money.”

This one is particularly difficult considering rail companies are striking over seven days this December, in a deadlock with the government over pay, jobs and working conditions.

On top of that, bus drivers are walking out and “staggered” strikes from National Highway employees are expected to cause more delays over the winter.

The Environment Agency also encourages people to swap an hour of TV for a walk over Christmas.

With energy bills at such a high rate right now, many are choosing between eating and heating amid the cost of living crisis rather than turning on the TV.

It’s also worth noting that the government’s environmental efforts have been criticised for being particularly lacklustre this year.

PM Rishi Sunak almost didn’t attend COP27 in Egypt, due to the economic chaos in the UK at the time.