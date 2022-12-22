Axing state pension triple lock ‘has to happen at some point’

The triple lock ensures the state pension rises each year by whichever is the highest of 2.5 percent, average earnings or inflation. However, the future of the policy came under doubt in the last year, following the mechanism being temporarily halted in 2022.

A projected increase of over eight percent due to warped earnings data as a result of COVID-19 was perceived as too expensive.

As a result, a much lower 3.1 percent increase was implemented instead, in the form of a double lock.

However, the policy will be making a return in 2023, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed.

In his Autumn Statement, he said: “In April, the state pension will increase in line with inflation, an £870 increase which represents the biggest ever cash increase in the state pension.

