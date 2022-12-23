Clever Modern Warfare 2 TikTok shows how to make long-shot

Modern Warfare 2’s long-shot challenges can be frustrating to complete, and one clever TikTok has revealed a simple solution that will allow you to complete these challenges much more quickly.





The camo grind in Call of Duty titles requires a ton of effort as well as patience, and Modern Warfare 2 features different mastery camos for players to get their hands on: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion.

You can unlock these by completing in-game tasks, and the Platinum camo challenges require you to secure long-shot kills. These can be difficult to complete but there’s an easy trick that you can use to make things easier.

How to make Modern Warfare 2 long-shot challenges incredibly easy

According to The Los Angeles Guerillas TikTok account, equipping the XTEN Angel-40 makes long shots “easier than ever before,” as this optic shows exactly how far you’re shooting in meters.

Equipping it will ensure that you know the exact distance between you and your opponents. You can look through the XTEN Angel-40 optic to ensure that your target is at the long-shot distance requirement for the Modern Warfare 2 weapon class that you’re currently using.

Each weapon class has a different long-shot requirement in terms of meters, and knowing these will be helpful when you use the XTEN Angel-40 optic.

Here are the long-shot distance requirements for every weapon class in Modern Warfare 2:

Battle Rifles : 38 meters

: 38 meters LMGs : 38 meters

: 38 meters Marksman Rifles : 38 meters

: 38 meters Pistols : 20 meters

: 20 meters Shotguns : 12.5 meters

: 12.5 meters SMGs : 30 meters

: 30 meters Sniper Rifles: 50 meters

When talking about the XTEN Angel-40 optic, the Los Angeles Guerillas TikTok account advised: “Slap this thing on and good luck. Because at the end of the day, it’s still long shots, and you are going to need this.”

This optic is unlocked by bringing the TAQ-M to level 11, and you can check our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2. Once you’ve acquired the XTEN Angel-40, it will make completing the long-shot camo challenge a breeze.

For more on Modern Warfare 2, be sure to also take a look at these other guides:

How to play Modern Warfare 2 on Steam Deck | Are Modern Warfare 2 servers down? | Can you mix and match camos in Modern Warfare 2? | Does Modern Warfare 2 have a Tactical Nuke Killstreak? | How to disable helmet cam in Modern Warfare 2 | How to turn off crossplay in Modern Warfare 2 | How to switch between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks in Modern Warfare 2 | Best mouse and keyboard settings for Modern Warfare 2 | Best audio settings for Modern Warfare 2

Image Credit: Activision