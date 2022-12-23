Red Bull boss Christian Horner takes dig at ‘smaller F1 teams’

The F1 budget cap also came under scrutiny this year with Red Bull being adjudged to have overspent for 2021. Horner accepts there are positives to have come out of the budget cap being implemented, but insists it’s far from a perfect system.

“It’s a very, very complicated set of rules. Of course it will change over the years. But what I would like to see is that there is less pressure on it,” he added. “The most important cost items are the technical and sporting regulations. If we can put more emphasis on how those regulations drive up costs, then there will also be less pressure on the budget cap.

“There are certain things that, inevitably, will be difficult to enforce, or even question whether it’s legal to enforce them, when you’re talking about a salary cap and things like that. So it’s a process with a learning curve. There are many parts of the budget cap that are positive, but there are also certain areas where we can further improve and develop the rules.”