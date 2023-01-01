Frustrated MPs demand action on record waits for cancer treatment

In a rare move the MP’s wrote a piece for The Lancet Oncology to highlight frustration at rising cancer deaths and record-breaking waiting times for treatment.

The authors say they chose the journal as their medium because previous attempts to raise the alarm had been met with “government inertia”.

In the article Former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron MP and Grahame Morris MP called on ministers and senior NHS leaders to “accept the scale of the current crisis in cancer care posing a real and present danger to thousands of patients” and, “to act differently to tackle it”.

They wrote: “The sense of frustration among both parliamentarians and clinicians is all the greater because informed individuals, cancer charities, and patients have been calling for radical action since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The UK was already at the bottom of the cancer survival league tables going into 2020, and the COVID-19-induced backlog of people needing diagnosis, treatment, and management of cancer has amplified the problems. Cancer treatment waiting times have been allowed to get worse each month, which is why we are baffled that 10 months have passed since the Health Secretary at the time, Sajid Javid, declared a “war on cancer” and we have seen no sign of the promised cancer plan or additional investment.”

The article was written in response to an essay published in the Lancet Oncology journal earlier this month (14 December) which revealed there had been a 17 percent increase in cancer deaths in the UK since the start of the pandemic – the equivalent of nearly 8,900 more than expected.

The essay states that the upward trend of cancer deaths is likely to continue, with 3,327 excess deaths in the last six months alone.