Nightwing and Batman Just Reached a New Point in Their

The following article contains spoilers from Nightwing #100, on sale now from DC Comics.

Now that the Dawn of DC has arrived and Nightwing is poised to take a leading role in the DCU moving forward, Nightwing #100 (by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo, Scott McDaniel, Rick Leonardi, Eddy Barrows, Javier Fernandez, Mikel Janin, Karl Story, Eber Ferreira, Caio Filipe, Joe Prado, Adriano Lucas, and Wes Abbott) saw fit to lay the foundations of how he’d accomplish that. Between starting an ideological war with Heartless and building a new Titans Tower, Nightwing will be busy. However, in his preparations for the future, he made a major development in his relationship with Batman.





While visiting Alfred’s grave, the two bore their hearts to each other, and Nightwing finally called Batman “Dad”. It is a major step forward for both of them. Nightwing has always considered his father, but he’s never actually used the proper term of endearment when speaking to him. This could be the impetus they need to start being more honest with one another, and perhaps even inspire Batman’s other adopted children to do the same.

Batman and Nightwing, Father and Son

After Nightwing was approached by Superman and Wonder Woman to lead the heroes of the DCU while the future of the Justice League is considered, he was left to wonder how he would accomplish that. Eventually, he settled on making the Titans the premier team of the DCU, but he knew that leadership would still require a lot of help, and he wasn’t going to make decisions in a vacuum. So, while visiting Alfred’s grave with Batman, he laid out his plans, and Batman agreed to support him. This then prompted them to be honest about their relationship. Batman finally admitted he was proud of the man Nightwing had become and apologized for all the times he failed Nightwing.

His son, of course, wouldn’t accept this, instead thanking Batman for taking him and giving him a future and purpose he couldn’t have imagined. He then gave Batman a hug and said “I love you, Dad”. This emotional moment between the two is a major milestone. It’s no secret that Batman and Nightwing have a complicated past, with periods of anger and resentment between them. After all their trials and tribulations though, they have finally reached a place where they can acknowledge each other as equals, and more importantly, as true family.

Nightwing Might Inspire His Siblings to Be Closer To Batman

This development may even prompt his younger brothers to start calling Batman “Dad” as well. In his own series, Batman has been getting more sentimental, considering the Robins “his boys”. Coupling this with Nightwing finally starting to call Batman “Dad”, which is hopefully a permanent change to their relationship, perhaps Jason Todd and Tim Drake will follow suit. Even Damian could take a page from Nightwing’s book and become less formal with his father.

As the first among them, Nightwing is often the template on which the other members of the Bat-Family base themselves, whether intentionally or not. Dick’s more emotionally honest approach to his relationship with Batman might make the others more comfortable around him. They have always recognized that Batman is their father, but due to the distance, he maintains from them actually referring to him as their father has always been a little difficult. Now though, the Bat-Family might become more like a real family as they look to the future together.