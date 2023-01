Adele revealed that she had slipped her first disc due to sneezing aggressively at the age of 15 – and it was the same way that subsequent discs “flew out”, too.

She lamented that, by the time she had a C-section, her core had become “useless”.

“I’ve been in pain with [it] for, like, half of my life, really,” the singer told The Face.

“It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture.”