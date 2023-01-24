Frida Gustavsson from Vikings Valhalla had a famous husband

Vikings Valhalla returned to Netflix for season two and it saw Freydis (played by Frida Gustavsson) embrace her role as Keeper of the Faith. She quickly became a breakout star in the historical drama with fans keen to find out more about her personal life.

Is Frida Gustavsson married?

The 29-year-old started off her career as a model after she was headhunted whilst at an IKEA store.

In 2008 she moved to Japan to pursue modelling and has taken to the catwalk for many huge fashion brands.

The star began her acting career in 1998 when she starred in the series När karusellerna sover.

She went on to play Geralt’s mother in The Witcher in 2019, and featured in The Inspector and the Sea.

The actress has been married twice, recently tieing the knot again in 2022.

