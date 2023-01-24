Frida Gustavsson from Vikings Valhalla had a famous husband

Vikings Valhalla returned to Netflix for season two and it saw Freydis (played by Frida Gustavsson) embrace her role as Keeper of the Faith. She quickly became a breakout star in the historical drama with fans keen to find out more about her personal life.
Is Frida Gustavsson married?
The 29-year-old started off her career as a model after she was headhunted whilst at an IKEA store.
In 2008 she moved to Japan to pursue modelling and has taken to the catwalk for many huge fashion brands.
Related Content
The star began her acting career in 1998 when she starred in the series När karusellerna sover.
She went on to play Geralt’s mother in The Witcher in 2019, and featured in The Inspector and the Sea.
The actress has been married twice, recently tieing the knot again in 2022.
READ MORE: Vikings Valhalla’s Leo Suter teases Harald becoming king
She was married to Hjalmar Rechlin from 2015 until 2017 and he is known for being a famous Swedish photographer.
The photographer is based in Stockholm and his Instagram account still features photos of Frida.
The actress is now married to Marcel Engdahl, an actor, and the pair tied the knot in September 2022.
Her husband, a Swedish model and actor, appeared in the 2015 short film titled Female Fantasy.
Alongside the video she wrote the caption: “I love you always forever” with a heart emoji.
Frida will return as Freydis for a third season of Vikings Valhalla, which is expected to air in 2024.
Discussing her character’s journey in season two, she told E News: “I don’t just fight, I fight while pregnant and wearing a dress.
“I worked really closely with Susan O’Connor Cave, our wonderful costume designer, and we broke down the entire arc of the season of how far along is she in the pregnancy.
“It really shifted my center of balance and made me have learn how to fight again.”
Vikings Valhalla season 2 is on Netflix
This post is originally appeared on Express UK