ustwo games marks 10 years of Monument Valley with year-long celebration

Exclusive performances, community events, behind-the-scenes content and more as the iconic series surpasses 160+ million installs

London, UK – April 3rd 2024: ustwo games, the award-winning independent video games studio, is today launching a year-long celebration to mark the 10th anniversary of its iconic debut title, Monument Valley.

Initially released for iOS on April 3rd 2014, Monument Valley (https://ustwogames.co.uk/ mv10/) took the world by storm with its innovative optical illusion gameplay and mind-bending landscapes, characterised by unique and groundbreaking visual design inspired by the art and architectural world.

Players embark on a journey of forgiveness through a meditative and calming puzzle game by manipulating monuments and creating evolving paths to explore new, surreal, and mysterious worlds. The game garnered critical acclaim, winning numerous awards including two BAFTA wins, and an Apple Design Award.

In the decade since its initial release, the original Monument Valley and its first sequel Monument Valley 2 (released in June 2017) have amassed 160+ million downloads across mobile and desktop platforms.

Monument Valley will have the chance of reaching its biggest audience yet when both games make their debut on Netflix Games in 2024, as announced at GDC 2023.

“Monument Valley holds a special place in the hearts of not only everyone here at ustwo games, but more importantly among its global community of fans,” said Danny Gray, COO at ustwo games. “It was a landmark game for us, and it’s incredible to see how it has resonated with players around the world over the past decade. We can’t wait to share what we have in store for Monument Valley’s next chapter.”

A Year of Illusion Awaits

To commemorate the 10th Anniversary milestone, ustwo games is rolling out a year of exciting activities for fans to enjoy. These include:-

Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition and Monument Valley 2: Panoramic Edition is now available as a bundle on Steam! https://store.steampowered. com/bundle/25548/Monument_ Valley_Panoramic_Collection/

10th Anniversary celebration video: From early development to release, Monument Valley was a smash hit with artists not traditionally associated with gaming, from Guillermo del Toro to Ariana Grande. Check out the full hype of the past 10 years with our Anniversary Celebration video: https://youtu.be/ m7bVJ02WKbA

A special musical performance from Monument Valley's composer: Todd Baker has worked with some of the most prestigious and innovative studios in the industry on award-winning titles that have gained widespread critical acclaim – we'll be announcing details of a special performance soon!

Community Events: ustwo games will be hosting online and offline events throughout the year, giving fans a chance to connect and celebrate their love for Monument Valley, including a special activation at the Develop:Brighton event in July.

Behind-the-Scenes Content: Get a glimpse into the creative process with exclusive developer interviews, concept art reveals, and insights into the making of Monument Valley.

Fan downloads: An expanding collection of wallpaper art to decorate the desktops and home screens of fans everywhere is available now: https://www.dropbox.com/ scl/fo/bgamm0q49rus20k88qmff/ h?rlkey= dthdybkrrmco9ywbfowma23ru&dl=0

Deeper dives and insights via the ustwo games Voices Series: The ustwo games development team will be taking fans on journeys through their creative processes via a series of short video interviews: https://youtu.be/ E8mjSOHIP7I

“Monument Valley’s legacy is far-reaching,” said Jamie Wottton, Marketing Manager at ustwo games. “It helped pave the way for premium mobile games and helped set the tone for ustwo games continuing on our path of creating games with lasting change and impact in the world.”

For the 10th Anniversary Celebration website hub, click here: https://ustwogames.co. uk/mv10

Join the Celebrations!

ustwo games prides itself on creating progressive games, delivering high-quality and meaningful experiences to players all around the world, with latest release Desta: The Memories Between collecting the Best Mobile Game accolade at the Develop:Star Awards 2023. The studio’s other key releases include Assemble With Care and Alba: A Wildlife Adventure. ustwo games was named as one of the Best Small Companies, in addition to picking up the special Environmental award, at the GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards 2023.

About ustwo games

ustwo games – creators of Monument Valley, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure and Desta: The Memories Between – is an independent games developer and publisher. ustwo games prides itself on creating progressive games, delivering high-quality and meaningful experiences to players all around the world. www.ustwogames.co.uk