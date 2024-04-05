Call of Duty MW3 (Zombies only) Free Play Days

35 SHARES Facebook Twitter

This weekend, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can enjoy free access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, The Elder Scrolls Online, and LEGO 2K Drive as part of the Free Play Days program.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: Experience the thrilling online multiplayer and cooperative Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This classic title throws you into the heart of a global conflict where you’ll fight for survival in intense multiplayer matches or team up with friends to take on waves of undead enemies in Zombies mode.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Explore the vast world of Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls Online, an online multiplayer RPG set in the same universe as the popular Elder Scrolls series. With a massive world to explore, a variety of quests to complete, and the ability to play solo or with friends, The Elder Scrolls Online has something for everyone.

LEGO 2K Drive: Get behind the wheel of some of your favorite LEGO vehicles in LEGO 2K Drive, a family-friendly racing game that features iconic characters and locations from the LEGO universe. With a variety of race tracks, challenges, and split-screen multiplayer, LEGO 2K Drive is a great game for gamers of all ages.

This is a great opportunity to try out some new games or revisit some old favorites. So grab your friends and get ready for a weekend of gaming fun!