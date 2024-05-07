Omaha Under Threat: Tornado Warning Issued by National Weather Service

89 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Residents in Omaha, Nebraska, are urged to take immediate shelter as the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the area.

Details are still emerging, but the warning is reportedly in effect for [affected areas – retrieve from reliable source during a real event]. This indicates a dangerous storm capable of producing a tornado is either spotted visually or detected by radar in the vicinity.

Take Cover Now!

If you are in the warned area, do not hesitate. Seek shelter immediately in the lowest floor of a sturdy building, preferably a basement or an interior room away from windows. If you are caught outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, find the nearest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Stay Informed

Monitor local news and weather broadcasts for updates.

Most communities have emergency alert systems that will send warnings directly to your phone. Ensure yours is enabled.

National Weather Service website https://www.weather.gov/oax/ offers real-time updates and radar imagery.

Remember:

A Tornado Warning means a dangerous tornado is imminent or already occurring. Take shelter immediately.

A Tornado Watch indicates weather conditions are favorable for tornado development. Stay alert and monitor weather reports.