Cast’s John Power to share stories of Britpop success

Indie rocker John Power will share the stories and songs of his colourful career on an intimate new tour.

John will hit the road next spring, taking in small, intimate venues around the country on his ‘Cast, the La’s and Me’ tour.

John had the best rock’n’roll apprenticeship ever – playing bass as an 18-year-old in The La’s – the band’s song There She Goes cited as a founding piece of Britpop foundations.

Forming Cast in 1991, he sang, wrote songs, and played guitar for one of Britpop’s pre-eminent bands – securing two platinum-selling records before returning to the charts in 2024 with the magnificent Love Is The Call.

His solo career produced some of his best work – and now it’s time to reflect on Britpop, the hits – Alright, Sandstorm, Finetime, Walkaway, Flying and more – in this intimate show that mixes John’s best-loved songs with wild, funny, and tender stories.

John says: “I’m really looking forward to these dates. It’s been a long career, from the early days in The La’s, to forming Cast, releasing two platinum records, and then continuing to the present with our last album Love Is The Call.

“This tour will be a chance to tell that story – through stories and songs – in intimate venues. It’ll give fans the chance to get to know me – and me the chance to reflect on some of the most memorable moments of the past 38 years.”

‘John Power – Cast, The La’s and Me’ will provide a rare insight into an incredible career.

Tickets go on sale at local venues from 10am on May 31, 2024. Meet and greet packages are available. More at www.awaywithmedia/tours

For press enquiries and interview requests: Contact: Emily@awaywithmedia.com – 07875 678855.

Tour schedule

Mar-12 Eastleigh Thornden
13 Wimborne Tivoli
14 Halesowen Town Hall
15 Barry Memo
19 Faversham The Alex
20 Bury St Edmunds Apex
21 Hunstanton Princess
26 Burnley Mechanics
29 Newport Riverfront
Apr-02 Northampton Royal
3 Stroud Sub Rooms
4 Harpenden EMC
5 East Grinstead Chequer Mead
9 Stafford Gatehouse
11 Glusburn Arts Centre
12 Scarborough Spa
16 Southport The Atkinson
17 Kirkaldy Adam Smith
18 Motherwell Concert Hall
19 Glasgow Eastwood Park
23 Runcorn Brindley
24 Pwlleli Neuadd Dwyfor
25 Bridgwater McMillan
26 Aberdare Coliseum
30 Redditch Palace
May-02 Leeds City Varieties
3 Barrow In Furness Forum

