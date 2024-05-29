Cast’s John Power to share stories of Britpop success

80 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Indie rocker John Power will share the stories and songs of his colourful career on an intimate new tour.

John will hit the road next spring, taking in small, intimate venues around the country on his ‘Cast, the La’s and Me’ tour.

John had the best rock’n’roll apprenticeship ever – playing bass as an 18-year-old in The La’s – the band’s song There She Goes cited as a founding piece of Britpop foundations.

Forming Cast in 1991, he sang, wrote songs, and played guitar for one of Britpop’s pre-eminent bands – securing two platinum-selling records before returning to the charts in 2024 with the magnificent Love Is The Call.

His solo career produced some of his best work – and now it’s time to reflect on Britpop, the hits – Alright, Sandstorm, Finetime, Walkaway, Flying and more – in this intimate show that mixes John’s best-loved songs with wild, funny, and tender stories.

John says: “I’m really looking forward to these dates. It’s been a long career, from the early days in The La’s, to forming Cast, releasing two platinum records, and then continuing to the present with our last album Love Is The Call.

“This tour will be a chance to tell that story – through stories and songs – in intimate venues. It’ll give fans the chance to get to know me – and me the chance to reflect on some of the most memorable moments of the past 38 years.”

‘John Power – Cast, The La’s and Me’ will provide a rare insight into an incredible career.

Tickets go on sale at local venues from 10am on May 31, 2024. Meet and greet packages are available. More at www.awaywithmedia/tours

Tour schedule

Mar-12 Eastleigh Thornden 13 Wimborne Tivoli 14 Halesowen Town Hall 15 Barry Memo 19 Faversham The Alex 20 Bury St Edmunds Apex 21 Hunstanton Princess 26 Burnley Mechanics 29 Newport Riverfront Apr-02 Northampton Royal 3 Stroud Sub Rooms 4 Harpenden EMC 5 East Grinstead Chequer Mead 9 Stafford Gatehouse 11 Glusburn Arts Centre 12 Scarborough Spa 16 Southport The Atkinson 17 Kirkaldy Adam Smith 18 Motherwell Concert Hall 19 Glasgow Eastwood Park 23 Runcorn Brindley 24 Pwlleli Neuadd Dwyfor 25 Bridgwater McMillan 26 Aberdare Coliseum 30 Redditch Palace May-02 Leeds City Varieties 3 Barrow In Furness Forum