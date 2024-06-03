98 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly absent from the guest list for King Charles’ upcoming coronation ceremony, according to leaked documents obtained by [insert tabloid name]. This news has sent shockwaves through royal circles and reignited speculation about a growing rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

The coronation, scheduled for later this year, is expected to be a grand affair, marking a new chapter for the British monarchy. However, the alleged exclusion of Harry and Meghan has sparked questions about the state of their relationship with King Charles and Prince William.

Possible Reasons for the Reported Snub

Strained Relationship: Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 caused significant tension within the family. Their subsequent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey only added fuel to the fire.

The Sussexes’ security arrangements during a visit to the UK earlier this year were a point of contention. The reported snub could be a way to manage security risks. Maintaining a Slimmed-Down Monarchy: King Charles is known to favor a more modern monarchy with fewer working royals. The guest list at the coronation might reflect this desire for a smaller, more focused event.

Official Response and Public Reaction

Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on the leaked documents. However, royal watchers expect an official announcement regarding the coronation guest list soon. Public reaction to the news is likely to be divided, with some sympathizing with the Sussexes and others supporting the King’s decision.

Will a Reconciliation Happen?

Whether this reported snub is a deliberate attempt to distance the Sussexes or simply a logistical issue remains to be seen. Only time will tell if a reconciliation between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the royal family is possible.