The top five most expensive repairs for an electric vehicle

There are currently over 1.1 million fully electric cars in the UK right now, the demand for electric cars has grown by approximately 127,966 since 2023 according to Zapmap.

Electric car sales remained strong in the first quarter of 2024, surpassing those of the same period in 2023 by around 25% to reach more than 3 million on a global scale. As the demand in electric vehicles increases and less people buy petrol or diesel cars, it means there will be more people who will be looking to learn about and understand the key ways to maintain and check their electric cars for repairs to ensure they run smoothly.

Where can you take your electric car for repairs?

Electric vehicles need to be serviced by specialist technicians, as their expertise is needed in knowing how to maintain and repair high voltage components. There are normally specialists at most garages in the UK.

With more people owning electric cars and others in the UK already planning on purchasing them in the near future, Lee Caroline, Managing Director at LJC Autospares, highlights some of the most expensive repairs that the UK can expect to spend on an electric car.

Lee reveals the top five most expensive and common repairs for electric vehicle owners are:

Battery

Perhaps an obvious one, but one of the key components for an electric vehicle is its battery. With it being a major part of the car, it also makes it one of the most expensive ones to replace once it eventually stops working. Garages can charge anywhere up to £1500 to recondition a damaged battery. Lee suggests preventing overcharging and avoiding allowing the battery to go completely flat to minimise the chances of the battery being damaged.

Tyres

Tyre wear and tear is an important one to maintain with any car, however EVs can tend to be more expensive to repair. EVs are normally heavier than the average petrol and diesel cars due to their battery, which means the materials need to be stronger to support a larger weight. So, those who own a high end electric car, such as a Tesla, can expect to pay on average £220 per tyre. Tyre prices can vary depending on their size and if the type of tyre is more common.

Brake pads

How long brake pads last depends on different factors such as how often you drive, the weight of the car, the driving style, and the material of the brake pads. For a typical petrol and diesel car, the brake pads normally last on average between 30,000 to 70,000 miles with a cost of £104.95 to £134.95 for the front brake pads according to Checkatrade. EV brake pads on the other hand tend to last longer with an average of 100,000 miles, if they’re not checked regularly and looked after properly, worn brake pads could cost on average around £250 to repair.

Car parking sensor

As electric vehicles are the most modern cars, they also come with the most up-to-date technology. The majority of EVs have parking sensors and driver assistance systems, which generally can be expensive to repair if they are broken or malfunction. Car owners can expect to pay on average £154.89 for repairing parking sensors, although the price can vary due to the model of the car.

Windscreen wipers and fluids

Lastly, something that is regularly used in all cars is the windscreen wipers and fluids, this is the least expensive repair for electric cars with an average of £50 for a new set of new wipers, complete with wiper fluid. It’s important to remember that EVs require a routine check on these other two fluids; coolant and brake fluid, which can both cost an average of £50 each.