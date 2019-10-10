Fortnite 2FA: How to enable 2FA for Gifting feature on PS4, Xbox One and Switch

FORTNITE 2FA is a hot topic for Battle Royale fans once again thanks to the return of Gifting. Here is how to enable 2FA in Battle Royale.

Fortnite 2FA is once again back in the headlines thanks to the return of the Gifting feature in Battle Royale.

PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch players can gift items in Fortnite Battle Royale again starting from February 14.

For a limited time only, Fortnite players will be able to take advantage of the Gifting feature – with 2FA necessary to use it.

Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an effective way of protecting your Epic Games account from hacking threats.

And Epic Games wants you to enable it so that you can take part in Fortnite Gifting.

Here, in the Fortnite maker’s own words, is how 2FA works: “Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) can be used to help protect your account from unauthorized access by requiring you to enter an additional code when you sign in. “The Two-Factor Authentication feature currently supports the use of an authenticator app or an email address authentication method.

Fortnite 2FA – How to enable 2FA for Gifting feature for PS4, Xbox One and Switch