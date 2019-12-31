Freddie Mercury reveals cheeky 'naked' truth behind his love for ELVIS

In 1979, Mercury wrote Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

It was Queen’s first official No 1 single in America, which meant a huge deal to the British stars bearing in mind that Bohemian Rhapsody had only made it to No 6 and We Are The Champions had stalled at No 4.



Freddie was never one to miss a chance to reveal a cheeky trick and happily told everyone where the inspiration for the song hit him, as well as why he sounded like Elvis on the track.

He admitted: “My voice does sound a bit like Elvis Presley’s on Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”