Home Gaming Ghost of Tsushima 1.13 LIVE: Here’s what’s changed in new Legends update
Gaming

Ghost of Tsushima 1.13 LIVE: Here’s what’s changed in new Legends update

0

By

Ghost of Tsushima 1.13 LIVE: Here’s what’s changed in new Legends update 1

The good news for fans is that there are plenty of important fixes being deployed today by Sucker Punch to improve the Ghost of Tsushima Legends experience.

Patch 1.13 has a list of notes that confirms issues with Legends New Game+ modes are being tackled.

A massive problem gamers have been running into is connected to the Legends tutorial, which can sometimes leave players unable to progress.

This bug has been removed as part of the game’s latest update, which is available to download on PS4 today.

A problem with players not receiving the correct Platinum Trophy armour dye has also been removed, which is good news for New Game players.

Speaking about the recent launch, Sucker Punch revealed just how popular Legends is proving to be among fans, revealing today:

“Thank you to everyone for giving Ghost of Tsushima: Legends such an amazing launch! In just our first weekend, more than 2 million matches were played using online matchmaking!

“We’re thrilled with the enthusiastic response, and so grateful for everyone who’s played so far. We’re excited to continue watching and reading everyone’s streams, posts, and photo mode shares!”

- Advertisement -

Away from today’s patch notes and Sucker Punch has revealed their plans for a new lineup of weekly challenges.

Starting at 8:00AM Pacific Time every Friday, Sucker Punch will be adding new 2-player Story missions and 4-player Survival missions with specific weekly modifiers.

The teams with the highest scores will be featured on weekly leaderboards, one for the Story mission and one for the Survival mission.

For those wondering what other bugs may have been squashed this week, you can read the full Ghost of Tsushima patch notes below:

PATCH NOTES

RAID NEWS

We’re excited to confirm that you’ll be able to play The Tale of Iyo beginning on Friday, October 30.

This is the culmination of the story in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, bringing the fight directly to Iyo’s realm. This Raid is divided into three chapters and requires a full team of four Ghosts, as well as excellent coordination and communication.

The Tale of Iyo will not support matchmaking, so you’ll need to arrange your team ahead of time and be ready to jump in together. You’ll want to have your gear at KI level 100 as an absolute minimum before you attempt to take on this challenge.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus map LIVE: Over 20,000 cases confirmed in last 24hrs – worrying spike in deaths
Next articleDaily horoscope for October 24: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Upgrading your Control PS4 save to Control Ultimate Edition on PS5 is a bit of a hassle

0
By But there's a Remedy. Control Ultimate Edition publisher 505 Games has clarified how you can carry over your progress from the original version of Control on...
Read more
Gaming

Secret Neighbor’s Major Halloween Update

0
By Mike Rafiienko, Game Producer, tinyBuild If you’re new to Secret Neighbor, welcome to an ever-growing and constantly updated multiplayer social horror game. Communicate and cooperate...
Read more
Gaming

The Skull Squad pack is now available in Fortnite

0
By james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) This new bundle doesn’t come cheap, but you definitely get good bang for your buck. Epic have certainly been ramping up their cosmetics...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Series X Auto HDR tested – what works and what doesn't?

0
By One of the greatest strengths of Xbox Series S and X is its backwards compatibility. Revisiting old classics, from the original 2001 Xbox, 360...
Read more
Gaming

Celebrate the Joy of Chaos with Risk of Rain 2’s Free Content Update and New Low Price

0
By Paul Morse, Co-Founder, Hopoo Games One year, four free content updates, and over three million players later, Risk of Rain 2 has expanded significantly since...
Read more
Gaming

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards this week: Loot report and Beyond Light Adept news

0
By Destiny 2 gamers can look forward to the return of Trials of Osiris today, with the best stuff being offered to those who can...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Sofia Richie’s Family ‘Approves’ of BF Matthew Morton After Scott Disick

Celebrity 0
By Dory Jackson Stamp of approval! Sofia Richie’s famous family is fully on board with her new relationship with Matthew Morton. “Matt and Sofia are totally a...
Read more

NBA targeting Dec. 22 start date for 72-game season

Sports 0
By Zac Al-Khateeb The NBA on Friday reportedly informed its board of governors that it is targeting a Dec. 22 start date for the 2020-21 season.That is...
Read more

The Unspectacular Excellence of Joe Biden’s Slow and Steady Campaign

US 0
By Tim Alberta It was an uncomfortable scene in every respect. I remember standing in the back of that gymnasium, taking it all in, comparing notes...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack. And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale. The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress